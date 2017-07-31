The Pompey midfielder looking to become a leader

DANNY ROSE is looking to fill the role of Pompey’s elder statesman as he gets set for the big kick-off.

The Blues’ midfielder is ready to take on the mantle of a calming presence in the middle of the park for his team.

The 29-year-old finds himself in the position of one of the most experienced members of Kenny Jackett’s squad this term.

Only Carl Barker and Gary Roberts, who have both been linked with exits, are older than the former Manchester United trainee.

With skipper Michael Doyle moving on in the summer, Rose will be handed a new partner in the middle of the park against Rochdale this weekend.

Baker has been used there, while youngsters Ben Close and Adam May are the other options for Jackett.

There’s a youthful look all around to the Pompey squad, with a stack of players aged 20 or under involved this term.

Rose is aware of that and feels he has an additional responsibility to those young talents.

He said: ‘To me, it still feels fresh and new to me, but the seasons do go by.

‘We’re upon the new season and as an established figure now it’s a role I’d like to embrace.

‘I guess I am the more experienced player in there, so I want to try to take more responsibility for everything which comes our way in terms of leadership.

‘I’m looking forward to playing that role and helping the younger players.

‘If the younger ones come and play I feel the responsibility in that position.

‘For the first 15 minutes you might need to keep it tight and turn opponents around.

‘Then, if we’re in the lead, game management comes into it.

‘I need to be one of the more vocal players and lead by example.

‘We have to have vocal players all over the pitch to do that.’

Stepping up and being a leader for the Blues is something Rose is looking to do in the coming months for his team.

But he doesn’t picture himself being the type of player to rant and rave to get the best out of his team-mates.

The double League Two title winner feels such an approach isn’t the way to go to get the best out of young players.

Rose noted how some players raise the decibels to get themselves pumped up for games.

He believes staying on an even keel works best for him, and means any raised voices will have a greater impact.

Rose said: ‘I’m probably in the middle when it comes to how I speak to players.

‘When the time’s right to do it I will, not all of the time.

‘Sometimes it’s not always for the right reasons.

‘With Doyler (Michael Doyle) he had his way on the pitch.

‘That was the way he got himself psyched up for games.

‘I’d probably be more of your talker and encouraging.

‘In terms of shouting and barking, it’s at the right time and when it’s necessary.

‘You have to be a bit more calculating with it, so if someone sees me shouting they know something must be up!

‘If you do it all of the time it can end up being drowned out a bit.’