Togetherness made for a fitting tribute

SOME superb football was played in memory of Havant player Richard Bonsey.

The walking football festival at Westleigh Park provided a fitting tribute to the player who died, aged 66, after battling cancer.

An auction, a raffle, and a quiz night was also held at the home of the Hawks, all of which raised £1090.00 in total.

The walking football teams who brought players along included Pompey ITC, Emsworth & Hayling, Mountbatten WFT and Havant Taxi Drivers, as well as Havant & Waterlooville’s own Many Shades of Grey team.

The auction was run by Hawks assistant manager Shaun Gale.

He said: ‘I am proud to be part of such an amazing group of people and the togetherness shows what we have at the Hawks at the moment is special.

‘Thanks to the other teams who made it a great evening.’