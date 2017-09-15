WENDY MCCORMICK: The lead first aider at Portsmouth Football Club is urging people to learn how to save lives

St John Ambulance is the nation’s leading first aid charity.

Our volunteers are offering free first aid demonstrations at Fratton Park, the home of Portsmouth Football Club, on Sunday, September 24, to help equip football fans and local residents with life saving skills.

The workshops each last 90 minutes – the time it takes to watch a football match.

They will cover five easy to follow techniques, including how to treat choking, severe bleeding, how to place someone in the recovery position, how to treat chest pains, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The sessions are suitable for everyone aged seven and over and will allow each person the opportunity to practice each technique, working in small groups with St John Ambulance adult and cadet volunteers.

First aid is a simple skill to learn but it can have an incredible impact. In just 90 minutes, the length of a full-time football match, you can learn some first aid skills which could save someone’s life.

Would you know what to do if someone needed your help? These workshops can give you the confidence to step forward and give first aid.

The session times are 9.15am, 11.15am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Parking will be available in the stadium car park in Anson Road. Places must be booked in advance by visiting pompeyfirstaid.eventbrite.co.uk.

Alternatively, call me on 07825 279 742 and leave a message.

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, call 08700 10 49 50 visit sja.org.uk or.