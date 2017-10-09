Westbrook scores but England lose to Turkey in European final

Have your say

RAY WESTBROOK scored in the European Championship final but England Amputee lost 2-1 to Turkey.

The Cosham ace hit a 50th-minute equaliser for the team at the Vodafone Arena, the home of Turkish side Besiktas.

Unfortunately it didn’t give the Three Lions a platform to go on and lift the European crown.

Instead Turkey hit back to take the victory.

Westbrook started the match in front of a packed crowd.

But it was the hosts who took the lead in the 24th minute as they turned up the heat in the match.

That was the first goal England had conceded in the tournament during their impressive run to the final.

In the second half the Three Lions began to really pile the pressure on with some excellent attacking football.

It was right at the end of the 50 minutes of normal time when Westbrook scored to make it 1-1.

But the teams still had to play an additional four minutes and it was during this when Turkey scored to break the hearts of the Three Lions.

Westbrook, who manages Portsmouth Amputee FC, flew out to Turkey just over 10 days ago for the tournament.

He lost his left leg to cancer at the age of 13.

The England side made it through to the finals having beaten France, Russia, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

Overall it was an excellent tournament for them and to play in the final in such a fantastic atmosphere was a great experience for all the team.

Westbrook had also netted in the excellent 3-0 semi-final win against Spain.

Turkey beat Poland in their semi-final to move through and that victory set up the chance to win the tournament on home soil which they made the most of after the late drama.