Foxes next after Pompey defeat Lewes

Pompey Academy cruised into the third round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory against Lewes at Fratton Park.

Goals from Josh Flint, Bradley Lethbridge and Matt Mayes ensured the young Blues set up a home tie with Premier League club Leicester City in the third round.

Pompey started the game brightly and almost took the lead within the first minute. Flint's left-foot corner found Dan Smith lurking at the back post but the attacker failed to get the ball under control.

But the hosts made the breakthrough on six minutes. Leon Maloney drove into the box and while his cross was cut out by a Lewes defender, the clearance only fell as far as Flint, who fired a left-footed effort into the far corner.

The Blues almost doubled their advantage in the 11th minute but for a superb double save from Dane Tasker. The Rooks goalkeeper beat Maloney's left-foot angled effort away before recovering quickly to thwart Mayes' shot 10 yards from goal.

As the game wore on, Lewes started to have more joy going forward. On 28 minutes, Josh Magrath cannoned a right-foot shot just the wrong side of the post from 20 yards before Ricky Aguiar also fired wide one minute later.

Bright-spark Maloney continued to torment the the visitors and drew a good stop from Tasker after cutting in from the left four minutes before half-time.

However, non-league Lewes got themselves level seconds after the interval. George McCarthy whipped in a left-footed free-kick and Alfie Headland got the faintest of touches to help the ball beyond Jack Collins' far post.

Pompey dominated after their lapse but had to wait until the 67th minute to regain their lead. Smith's cross from the right found substitute Lethbridge in space and he took one touch before rifling a right-footed shot beyond Tasker.

And Lethbridge played a key role as the Blues stretched clear a minute later. The Gosport talent's shot was stopped after he cut in from the left, leaving captain Mayes for an easy finish from close range.

The Blues continued their high pressure and Jack Chandler almost added a fourth seven minutes from time but his free-kick from 25 yards crashed against the bar.