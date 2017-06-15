Birdie rush gives Gregory hope

Three birdies in his final five holes gave Scott Gregory hope of making the cut at the US Open at Erin Hills.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace looked in trouble in Wisconsin as came off the 10th hole on six over par.

However, the 22-year-old made a good recovery by playing the last eight holes in three under.

That left him on three over for his opening round and still in with a shout of making the weekend.

Gregory sits level with world No1 and defending champion Dustin Johnson, with his 75 on day one placing him above the likes of Jason Dufner (+4), and 2016 Masters winner, Danny Willett (+9), in the current standings.

Accompanied by Scottish duo Martin Laird (even par) and Russell Knox (+1), the British Amateur champion gets his second round under way tomorrow at 7.58pm BST.