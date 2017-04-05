Corhampton captain: Playing against world elite will not faze Gregory

CORHAMPTON captain Chris Mitchell has insisted Scott Gregory will not be fazed by the daunting task of facing the world’s elite golfers in the Masters.

Gregory makes his debut at Augusta tomorrow and is set to rub shoulders with the likes of Dustin Johnston, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

The 22-year-old has already scooped the British Amateur Championship and beat his US counterpart, Curtis Luck, to win the Georgia Cup last week.

Augusta is regarded as one of, if not the toughest golf course on the planet because of its rapid greens and challenging pin positions.

The former Waterlooville schoolboy has already made his major tournament debut, having competed in the Open at Royal Troon last year, but failed to make the cut.

And, although this is another huge task for him, Mitchell feels Gregory will be able to hold his own.

‘Scott is a very confident and capable young man,’ Mitchell said.

‘I do not think he will be fazed. He knows his game well enough to compete with any player who is going to be there.

‘What Scott has got is an incredible work ethic and temperament.

‘Even if he wins the tournament or does well, he will still be the same person he is.

‘His aim is to make the cut. If he was to do that, it would be a tremendous achievement.

‘Amateurs have missed the cut on a number of occasions, so that will be his first step.’

Gregory has already spoken to Justin Rose and former champion Jordan Speith about the difficulties of the Georgia course.

The challenge of Augusta can be not giving enough respect to the course and feeling the wrath of her hazards in the aftermath.

But Mitchell has revealed Gregory is in good habits heading into the Masters.

‘When he goes out to play, he sets himself a target every time,’ the Corhampton skipper added.

‘He won’t stop until he has achieved that target.

‘He likes to drive the ball and put it in particular places, which is what is needed at Augusta.

‘Justin Rose has taken him under his wing to help him out.

‘All of the members are incredibly proud of him.

‘We are supporting him all of the way – some members have gone over to watch.

‘He is an inspiration for young, aspiring golfers.

‘He has talent, the temperament and puts in the time – those three things are the recipe for success.’