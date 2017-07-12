Ellis and Gregory ensure England reach European Championships quarter-final

Harry Ellis and Scott Gregory starred as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Amateur Team Championship at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria.

England qualified for the last eight in first position with a score of eight-under par – seven shots clear of second-placed Norway – and will play France for a semi-final spot.

Meon Valley’s Ellis, who recently won the British Amateur Championship, finished two-under par from his two rounds.

He carded a second-round score of 65 and is currently tied eighth in the individual standing.

Meanwhile, Corhampton’s Gregory finished one-over par from his two rounds.