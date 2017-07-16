Ellis and Gregory help England to second-place finish

Harry Ellis and Scott Gregory helped England secure second spot in the European Amateur Team Championship.

The Hampshire duo won one match each in the final against Spain at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria but England lost 4-3.

Recently-crowned British amateur champion Ellis partnered Alfie Plant to defeat Angel Hidalgo and Javier Sainz 2&1 in their morning foursome match.

However, Ellis was beaten by Alejandro Del Rey 2&1 in his singles game later in the day.

Gregory and Jordan Miller lost their foursome match in a play-off against Adria Arnaus and Victor Pastor.

However, the Corhampton ace beat Manuel Elvira by one hole in his singles round.

England were bidding to win the European Amateur Team Championship for the first time since 2013.