Ellis compared to US Open winner Koepka

Harry Ellis has been compared to US Open winner Brooks Koepka by his coach at Florida State University.

Trey Jones said Meon Valley’s new British Amateur champion is already showing he is not only an outstanding golfer but someone with rich family values.

US Open winner Brooks Koepka

Koepka graduated from the university in 2012 and Jones is convinced Ellis, 21, also has a glittering career in front of him.

Following his success at Royal St George’s last month, Ellis heads for the Open at Royal Birkdale after enjoying a practice round at the splendid links course a few days ago.

His British Amateur Championship success came five years after he won the English title as a 16-year-old.

Ellis is getting a competitive warm-up this week in Austria as he is leading a six-man England squad in the European Amateur Team Championship.

Jones, who helped Koepka develop from a promising golfer to a major winner, is keeping an eye on his progress from a distance.

As a coach of the Seminoles for 13 years, he knows what it takes to sort out the wheat from the chaff.

So his thoughts on Ellis are worth noting.

Jones said: ‘Golfers, by nature, are very independent as they spend a great deal of time alone focusing on themselves and their game.

‘This is often a challenge when you put golfers in a team setting.

‘Harry is right up there with Brooks Koepka as a person, who is an outstanding golfer but more importantly cares deeply about his family, friends and team.

‘For example, Harry phoned me with a question about a playing opportunity in Abu Dhabi in January.

‘His question and concern was more about how his opportunity would affect our team rather than himself.

‘I like to believe good things come to those who earn them.

‘Harry has given up a lot to be the golfer he has become.

‘He has a plan, never waived from it during the challenging times, and is now seeing the benefits of his discipline.’

Koepka, 27, qualified for the US Open as an amateur in 2012, after winning three tournaments while playing for the Seminoles.

But after missing the cut, he decided to turn professional and made the surprise decision to move to Europe and join the Challenge Tour.

It turned out to be a great springboard for the American.

Jones added: ‘Harry will gladly be a great ambassador for England, his local club and Florida State University as the British Amateur champion.

‘He is a gentleman in every sense of the word.

‘Being an outstanding golfer is secondary in his mind.’