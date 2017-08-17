Ellis crashes out of US Amateur Championship

Harry Ellis was eliminated from the US Amateur Championship in yesterday’s play-off at The Riviera Country Club.

The Meon Valley ace was bidding to become the first Englishman to win the amateur crown on both sides of the Atlantic in the same year after scooping the British Amateur Championship earlier this year.

After shooting four-over par from his first two rounds, Ellis was competing against 12 other players for one of eight spots in the last 64.

However, he faced an uphill battle after a double bogey six on the opening hole.

Scott Gregory is also out of the tournament after missing the cut by one shot.