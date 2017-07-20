Ellis struggles on Open debut

Have your say

Harry Ellis will have his work cut out if he’s to make the weekend at The Open Championship.

The Meon Valley amateur carded a seven-over par 77 at Royal Birkdale today.

It leaves the 21-year-old in a battle to make the cut on his major debut.

A birdie four at the par-five 15th was the highlight of the British Amateur champion’s round.

But the momemtum from that was soon cancelled out with bogeys at 17 and 18.

In total, Ellis had eight bogeys in his round as he competed in the 146th Open alongside former champion Darren Clarke.

The Ulsterman finished one shot better off on five over.

Meanwhile, American Gary Woodland, who completed the group, carded a level-par 70.

The trio tee off tomorrow at 2.46pm.