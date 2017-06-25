Ellis wins British Amateur Championship

Harry Ellis won the British Amateur Championship with a dramatic victory at Royal St George’s yesterday.

The Meon Valley Golf Club ace secured the prestigious crown with a play-off win against Australian Dylan Perry.

The 21-year-old former English champion was four down with five to play during the 36-hole shootout at Sandwich.

But Ellis, who was one-up after 21 holes, managed to level the match up before claiming victory on the second extra hole.

Victory makes the Florida State University the youngest ever player to win both the British and English titles – and only the third to win both since 1924.

Ellis has now qualified for next month’s Open at Royal Birkdale, along with the 2018 Masters and US Open.

He follows in the footsteps of Corhampton Golf Club’s Scott Gregory, who claimed the British title last year.