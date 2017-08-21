Gregory and Ellis selected for Walker Cup

Have your say

Scott Gregory and Harry Ellis have been selected for the Walker Cup.

The duo were today named in Craig Watson’s Great Britain & Ireland team for the 46th edition of the competition against America, which will be held in Los Angeles next month.

Corhampton Golf Club’s Gregory won the 2016 British Amateur Championship and is the highest-ranked GB&I player in the world amateur golf rankings, sitting fifth.

The 22-year-old played in both this year’s Masters and the US Open after securing the British title.

Gregory also represented England in the European Team Championship, winning two of his matches and halving the other.

Meon Valley’s Ellis, 21, who is studying at Florida State University, won this year’s Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s.

He was the youngest ever winner of the English Amateur Championship in 2012 at the age of 16 and has gone on to represent England at every level.

This year’s Walker Cup will be played at Los Angeles Country Club on September 9-10.

Using his Twitter account, Gregory said he was an ‘honour’ to be included.

He said: ‘An absolute honor (sic) to be selected alongside 9 other great players! Can’t wait for the challenge back in LA next month.’