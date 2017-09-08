Gregory backs Hampshire boys to shine in LA

Scott Gregory cannot wait to tee it up when the first shots are hit in the 46th Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club.

It will be his second appearance in the city less than a month after the US Amateur Championship at the Riviera Club.

Having reached the last 32 on his US Amateur debut in 2016, the Waterlooville talent failed to make it into the matchplay this season – coming up a shot shy in qualifying.

But he used that two-week spell in southern California get used to the general conditions and get a sneak preview of the Los Angeles Country Club course.

Now he cannot wait to play alongside two other members of the Hampshire team who reached the English Boys Final in 2011 – Harry Ellis and Jack Singh-Brar.

Gregory said: ‘It’s going to be amazing to play alongside two players I grew up with.

‘I remember playing my first-ever junior open with Jack, so to also play our last amateur event together is a great touch.

‘Harry is a great player – someone who I have admired for many years and still do.

‘He always had a strong mental resilience and he has shown that even more over the past couple of years.

‘He is an incredible person and a great friend.

‘It’s going to be great to tee it up alongside them.

‘California will be great for us. It’s forecast to get hot but we have all been used to extreme heat on golf courses.

‘I played it a couple of times last month and it’s a great test.

‘The greens can get extremely fast and firm, suiting the Americans’ high, soft ball flights and deft touch around the greens.

‘The fairways are generous with shallow rough – but on the whole it’s a great test.

‘The back nine stretches to some 3,800 yards – and nearly 7,400 in total – and it is only a par 70.

‘However, we have 10 players with great experience around the globe, we all control the ball well and can adapt quickly, so I am very positive about our chances.

‘It would mean the world to me to be in a winning team on US soil, something I think has only happened twice since 1926.’

After Neil Raymond’s appearance for Great Britain & Ireland at National Golf Links of America in Southampton, New York in 2013, Gregory becomes the second Corhampton player to feature in the Walker Cup.

And with Ellis, he is just the fifth Hampshire player in total to play the event after Justin Rose in 1997 and Lee-on-the-Solent’s Sam Hutsby in 2009.