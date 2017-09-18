Gregory decides to turn pro

Have your say

Scott Gregory has announced his decision to turn professional.

The Corhampton ace has opted to try his luck in the paid ranks following an incredible career as an amateur.

Among his many successes, the 22-year-old England international won the 2016 British Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, beating Robert MacIntyre 2&1 in the final.

That allowed him to compete at the 2016 Open Championship, as well as this year’s Masters and US Open.

Gregory was also part of the GB & Ireland that lost to the USA in the Walker Cup in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Announcing his decision to turn pro on Twitter, he said: ‘It is with great pleasure I announce that I am turning professional today.

‘Thank you for all the support I have received and I can’t wait to share the next part of this journey! My debut is the Spanish Challenge.’

Gregory will compete in Spain, as part of the Challenge Tour, from September 28-1 October.