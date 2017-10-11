Gregory delighted after making second pro cut

Have your say

Scott Gregory toasted pocketing his maiden five-figure pay day of his fledgling career.

The Corhampton ace earned 12,711 euros after finishing tied-56th in the Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday, having got a late invite to play in Scotland.

It came one week after he picked up 4,520 euros for placing tied-eighth in the Challenge de España in Spain.

Gregory, 22, finished on seven-under par in the Dunhill Links Championship – three shots ahead of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.

The former South Downs College student has been delighted with his performances since joining the professional ranks last month, having made two cuts from three tournaments.

Gregory missed the weekend in the Portuguese Masters – his first competition as a pro.

He now has a couple of weeks off to prepare for his assault on next month’s European Tour Qualifying School.

Gregory said: ‘I’ve shot nine rounds that were under par and made two cuts in three tournaments – meaning I’ve made a good profit in my first events to fund my winter if nothing else.

‘It’s been a great learning experience and I played well in the Portuguese Masters.

‘There were a couple of loose drives from me in that tournament.

‘At the top level, one shot costs you the cut, which potentially costs you £30,000.

‘It’s tough but once you start eliminating and limiting damage you can get going and that’s what I’ve done the past two weeks.’

The Dunhill Championship took place on three of the toughest courses in links golf.

Gregory started with a one-under-par 71 at Kingsbarn on Thursday before carding the same score on the Old Course at St Andrews the next day.

It set up a nervy third round at Carnoustie – hosts of next year’s Open Championship – on Saturday.

Despite being regarded as the toughest of the three courses, Gregory shot an excellent 70 to ensure he made the four-under-par cut on the mark.

Play returned to St Andrews for the final round and the 2016 British Amateur champion carded a superb three-under-par 69 to finish on seven-under par for the tournament.

Gregory revealed he has recently started making the cut his priority in tournaments.

He added: ‘You’re going to make mistakes, but just making sure you’re not short-sided or don’t take too tight a line off the tee is crucial.

‘Russell Knox said to me at the US Open that once you make your first cut, you won’t miss many more – and I get where he’s coming from.

‘In Portugal, I thought about the cut with three holes to go rather than getting in contention earlier.

‘In Spain and Scotland, I was trying to close the gap between me and the leader not the cut line.’