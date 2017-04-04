Gregory grouped alongside former green jacket winner for Masters debut

Scott Gregory will play alongside Sandy Lyle and Sean O’Hair in his Masters bow on Thursday.

The Corhampton ace makes his debut at Augusta and has been Stateside for the last few weeks preparing.

Gregory will be in good company playing alongside Lyle, who won the green jacket in 1988, and is a fan favourite.

Gregory tees off on Thursday at 1.55pm British time.

The former South Downs College student will also play alongside defending Masters champion Danny Willett and fellow Brit Lee Westwood in tomorrow’s par-3 tournament.