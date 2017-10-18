Gregory is declared as Europe’s top amateur

Within a month of turning professional, Scott Gregory’s amateur career has been rounded off with him being crowned as Europe’s number one player in 2017.

The Corhampton ace scooped the European Golf Association’s gold medal, after finishing first in this year’s rankings – ahead of Scotland’s Connor Syme and Maximilian Schmitt, from Germany.

Gregory won the British Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2016 – earning him a place in the Open at Royal Troon, as well as the Masters and US Open this year.

The former South Downs College student was also selected to represent Great Britain & Ireland against the USA in the Walker Cup, at Los Angeles Country Club, last month.

Gregory performed admirably for GB&I in California and battled back to earn a half against Norman Xiong in his singles match.

He also helped England finish runners-up in the European Amateur Team Championship, in Austria, in July.

The 22-year-old was delighted to have been crowned Europe’s top amateur this year.

He said: ‘Anytime you can top an order of merit, it shows you have performed consistently.

‘For me, that’s what it’s all about. If I can top an order of merit every year of my career then I will be a very successful player.

‘This is of the same importance as winning the England Golf Order of Merit in 2016.

‘It says you have performed consistently and it’s a great way to sign off an amateur career, together with a Walker Cup appearance.’

Gregory has since switched to the professional ranks and has made a seamless transition.

The former Waterlooville Golf Club junior made the cut in the Challenge de España, in Spain, as well as the Dunhill Links Championship – where he finished three shots ahead of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.

It’s been a brilliant few years for Gregory since he gained a starting berth in the Hampshire first team in 2013.

He thanked everyone who has helped him improve and he is now determined to continue his progress and stamp his authority in the professional ranks.

‘It’s been an incredible journey and I was fortunate enough to spend my last three years as an amateur with England Golf,’ Gregory added.

‘The support, coaching and guidance I have received has been incredible and I know it stands all of us in good stead in the paid ranks.

‘I’d like to say thank you to England Golf for all of their hard work and belief in me over the past three years.

‘Even having left the system, I will continue to keep a close eye on how the team does and wish everyone the very best.’