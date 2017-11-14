Gregory misses out

Have your say

SCOTT GREGORY missed out on cut day as 74 players made it through to the next stage in the European Tour Q-School event at the Lumine Golf Club.

The Corhampton golfer finished on two over par in tied 103rd position.

He wasn’t able to claw back a disappointing first two rounds, despite finishing strongly and shooting one under par on the final day.

Sam Hutsby finished with a two-under par round but he was also struggling in the earlier rounds.

His overall total was seven over par and he finished tied in 132nd position.

Goodwood’s Toby Tree finished tied in 94th place on one over par.

Those who have progressed play two more rounds with the top 25 and ties securing Race to Dubai status for 2018.