Gregory misses out on US Open weekend

Scott Gregory missed out on making the cut at the US Open.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace carded a one-over-par 73 on day two at Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

That left him on four over (148), after posting a three-over par 75 in his opening round.

But it wasn’t enough to make it through to the weekend, with the field cut at the one-over par mark.

Gregory birdied the second hole in round two, but it was quickly followed by a bogey at four - his only blemish on the outward nine.

Bogeys at 11 and 13 made making Saturday and Sunday’s play difficult.

Although, the British Amateur champion put up a fight by picking up a birdie at 16, with the remaining holes played in par.

Greogry will be disappointed not to make the weekend.

However, he has some esteemed company alongside him, with the top three in the world – Dustin Johnson (+4), Rory McIlroy (+5) and Jason Day (+10) – all misfiring and packng their bags for home.