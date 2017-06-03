Gregory narrowly misses cut at the Memorial Tournament

Scott Gregory narrowly missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio yesterday.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace carded an impressive level-par (72) second-round score around the Muirfield Village Golf Course in Dublin.

It included four birdies, including three on the front nine, as the England international targeted a place in the final two days.

However, double bogeys at the sixth and 16th holes cancelled that excellent work out.

That meant the Walker Cup hopeful finished on four-over par for his two rounds, after an opening score of 76, with the cut set at three over.

Gregory, who competed at The Masters in April and will tee off at the USA Open at Erin Hills later this month, will take comfort, though, from those names who he bettered around Muirfield.

World number one Dustin Johnston finished on eight over.

Meanwhile, Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Luke Donald were also behind Gregory in the standings.