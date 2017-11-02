Gregory partnered with Edberg and Bernberg for Q School

Have your say

Scot Gregory will play alongside Pelle Edberg and Keen Bernberg in the second qualifying stage of the European Tour Qualifying School, which starts tomorrow.

The Corhampton ace tees off at 8.50am British time at Desert Spring Golf Club, in Almeira, Spain.

Gregory, 22, is confident heading into the event having made two out of three cuts since turning professional in September.

Berngerg, from Sweden, finished tied 12th in the Open at Carnoustie in 2007 while Denmark’s Edberg is currently ranked world number 1936.