Gregory’s confidence is high ahead of Q School

Scott Gregory begins the next step of his fledgling professional career at the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School on Friday.

The Corhampton ace tees up at Desert Springs Golf Club, in Almeira, Spain, as he bids to gain playing privileges on the European Tour next season.

He must finish in the top 20 if he is to reach the third stage of Q School next week at Lumine Golf Club, Tarragona.

Gregory – who arrived in Spain last Friday to prepare – has made a bright start to life in the paid ranks since turning professional.

He made the cut in the Alfred Dunhill Links, as well as the Challenge de España, in September.

The former South Downs College student is now aiming to stamp his authority on Q School to ensure he can map out his winter schedule more clearly.

Gregory said: ‘The plan was to get to Desert Springs five days early to prepare properly.

‘I’ve almost played every other week since April up until the end of September.

‘Since the Alfred Dunhill Links, I’ve now had a couple of weeks to work on a couple of things with my coach, Simon Andrews, which was my priority.

‘I’ve shot nine out of 10 rounds under par as a pro and made two out of three cuts.

‘That means I have made a good profit in my first events to fund my winter, if nothing else.

‘But hopefully I get everything in place soon and I will be able to plan my winter better.’

Gregory has enjoyed a memorable 2017 and he is gunning for further success before the end of the year.

He was recently crowned European Order of Merit winner, while he made appearances in the Masters and US Open.

Gregory was also selected to represent Great Britain & Ireland against the USA in the Walker Cup, at Los Angeles Country Club, last month.

The right-hander is adamant those experiences will stand him in good stead for Q School.

Gregory added: ‘I’ve achieved a lot in the past 15 months, but this is the most satisfied I have been, the most pride I have felt.

‘In California, I learned golf isn’t a game you can expect to go perfectly for you.

‘In fact, in one round you can have incredible lows and incredible highs.

‘I am a better golfer now because of those experiences.

‘I learnt that in the same respect, life is going to be cruel to you.

‘I’ve had things off the course that have gone great and terrible.

‘I feel like I have lived a whole life in just one year and I’ve come out at the end of it with an overwhelming sense of achievement.

‘I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me, starting in Spain.’