Gregory sits 65th in Australia Master of the Amateurs

Corhampton’s Scott Gregory has found out why Royal Melbourne is regaded as one of the toughest courses in world golf after rounds of 81 and 75 left him in 65th place in the Australian Master of the Amateurs.

Both rounds started well – the British Amateur champion made an eagle at the par-five second on Wednesday, but made the turn in 39 after three bogeys and a double, and dropped another six shots coming home courtesy of two more doubles.

Gregory had cautioned that his first tournament since competing in the British Masters at The Grove, at the end of October, might see his game being a litte rusty.

But he fired two birdies in the first three holes starting at the 10th today.

He continued his charge up the leaderboard by making a birdie four at the 15th, but back-to-back bogeys halted his momentum.

The front nine – the Great Britain and Ireland international’s back nine – proved equally challenging as it had 24 hours earlier and another four shots went as he ended the day on 12-over.

England team-mate Alfie Plant lies in 12th place on one-over par.

The Kent man is nine shots behind Australia’s James Grierson.