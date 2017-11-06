Gregory Springs into next stage

SCOTT GREGORY is through to the final stage of the European Tour Qualifying School after finishing tied for fourth at Desert Springs today.

The Corhampton golfer is now looking ahead to the next challenge.

He tweeted: ‘Happy to progress to final stage of @ETQSchool finishing on -12 T4th at Desert Springs this week... Now the fun begins!

Having started overnight in a share of sixth place Gregory got off to the perfect start with three birdies in his first five holes – even though he was unable to make four for a fourth day in a row on the par five third.

He negotiated the turn safely – having made his only double bogey of the week at the 10th on Saturday.

A four at the par five 13th meant he finished the week eight-under on the four par fives and took him to 16-under with five holes to play.

But as in Sunday’s round, the only time he struggled all week was on the final four holes.

Having dropped three shots in the final four in round three, he took five at the 15th and 17th for the second day in a row.

But unlike Sunday, he was able to negotiate the last safely at the Almeria course to easily claim one of the 22 place on offer for the third and final stage at Lumine, which gets under way in Tarragona on Saturday.

The six-round marathon is one of the weeks of the year on the European Tour as more than 140 players play for one of just 25 cards which guarantee a year’s playing rights.

– ANDREW GRIFFIN