Gregory targets Masters return

Scott Gregory is targeting a Masters return after his Augusta dream came to an end yesterday.

The British Amateur champion saw his interest in this year’s tournament cut short at the halfway stage after posting a 13-over-par total over the first two days of play in Georgia.

Most of the damage was done in Thursday’s opening round, with the Corhampton Golf Club ace firing an 82.

He redeemed himself yesterday, though, with a three-over-par 75 that included an eagle at the par-five second.

Gregory was also level for his final six holes, with the England international missing out on a sensational birdie at the last following a tremendous read of the green.

He will now return to the amateur circuit, with the goal of appearing in this year’s Walker Cup firmly in his sights.

After that, the aim is to turn pro.

That’s a transition the Portsmouth Golf Centre employee feels he can adjust to.

And with a wealth of experience picked up from this year’s Augusta event – plus further hard work – Gregory feels a return to Magnolia Drive in the future is within his grasp.

He said: ‘I think in the practice rounds this week I’ve shown that I’ve got the game to be able to play around here.

‘I just need a few more shots and it takes a few times to go around here.

‘I don’t see any reason why I can’t be back if I keep working hard and go on from here.

‘On Thursday, I didn’t feel that I actually hit that bad, I drove it probably the best I’ve driven it – drove it quite nicely.

‘I just wasn’t able to make the most of it, just hit it in the wrong spot.

‘It was frustrating, and I was annoyed all Thursday night.

‘But I knew I had to get off to a quick start on Friday, and I eagled the second, which was pretty cool.

‘But, again, in conditions like this you can’t leave yourself in a position where you need to shoot five or six under.

‘There’s only one guy that’s done that, it’s not an easy thing to do.

‘I wasn’t that pleased on Thursday night but I’m happy with how I played yesterday.

‘It sort of shows that I can do it.’

Gregory will return home with some great memories from his Masters debut.

He’ll also have to make room in his bag for a special momento he receives following at eagle on the second yesterday.

‘To record an eagle was pretty cool, I think I get a little bit of glassware or something,’ added Gregory.

‘That will be pretty cool to take that with me.

‘I’ve got a lot of positives to take from that.’