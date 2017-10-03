Gregory thrilled with debut display

Have your say

SCOTT GREGORY impressed with an eighth place finish on his Challenge Tour professional debut in Spain.

The talented Corhampton golfer finished the Challenge de España event on 15 under par.

France golfer Victor Perez took the victory as he posted a score of 24 under par.

Gregory’s run started with a good three under 69 on day one and he then shot 71 on day two.

He was in brilliant form to climb the leaderboard on the third day with a seven under 65, including birdies on the second, third, fourth and fifth holes.

Three more birdies followed on the back nine and Gregory didn’t drop a shot.

His final round saw him reach 15 under for the tournament before dropping a shot on the 17th.

But a good finish saw him birdie the 18th.

Next up for Gregory is the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship starting on Thursday.