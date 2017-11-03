Gregory well-placed at Qualify School

Have your say

Scott Gregory is well-placed after his opening round of 68 at the European Tour’s Qualifying School.

The Corhampton GC ace’s four-under-par total has him sat in 11th position at Desert Springs Golf Club, Almera, Spain – and well in contention to progress to the next stage of qualifying.

France’s Amaury Rosaye (10 under) currently sits top of the leaderboard, with three further rounds to be played.

Corhampton club-mate Neil Raymond sits joint 51st after his level par score of 72 at the Panoramica Golf & Sport Resort qualifying round.