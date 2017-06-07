McKenzie out for redemption after making costly mistake

BILLY McKENZIE is hoping his second trip to Scotland in as many weekends finishes on a better note when he contests in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

The 22-year-old was disqualified from the Scottish Amateur Strokeplay, at Western Gailles, last weekend after marking the wrong score during his final round on Sunday.

McKenzie had a successful final season at William Woods Universit and won five tournaments.

The Rowlands Castle ace was bidding to kick off his domestic campaign in similar style.

After making a costly error in his final round, it meant he was no longer unable to compete.

McKenzie took to social media to pin the blame on his own shoulders.

The left-hander said: ‘I feel angry, gutted and really disappointed.

‘To everyone who looks to see how I’m doing, I’ve let you down.

‘I am truly sorry to everyone – it wont happen ever again.’

McKenzie put a par down for the eighth, which should have been a bogey.

His playing partner also marked down a par.

He added: ‘It wasn’t until I saw the score get posted that I knew there was a problem.

‘I went back into the scoring unit to check over my card and I realised the mistake came on the eighth, so I had to disqualify myself.’

McKenzie received lots of messages of support from people who praised the Hampshire first-team player for owning up to the error at the first possible opportunity.

He gets the chance to bounce back with three rounds on St Andrews’ Old Course – and a round on the Jubilee – if he makes the cut at the home of golf this weekend.

Corhampton’s Neil Raymond and Justin Rose have won the competition in years gone by.

The St Andrews tournament clashes with the Hampshire Amateur Championship at Royal Jersey.

County team-mate Harry Ellis has remained Stateside to represent Europe’s college golfers against America in the Arnold Palmer Trophy, at Atlanta Athletic Club.

It means McKenzie will be Hampshire’s sole representative north of the border.

A good showing would certainly enhance his chances of an England call-up, despite being behind Scott Gregory and Ellis in the pecking order.

Former Hampshire junior player Jack Singh-Brar is in the race to make this year’s Walker Cup team.