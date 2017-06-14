Mist fails to qualify for Hampshire Amateur Championship

JAMIE MIST was left disappointed after failing to capture the Hampshire Amateur Championship at Royal Jersey last weekend.

The Hayling Island ace was one of the favourites going into the tournament.

However, he failed to make the matchplay competition after a second-round score of 80 in his second qualifying round.

George Saunders made it comfortably into the last 16 after finishing one-under par in qualifying.

But the 16-year-old from Meon Valley, who was bidding to become the second-youngest county champion, crashed out to Sam Vautier.

Jordan Sundborg claimed the silverware, beating Hampshire captain Martin Young 3&2.

Sundborg became the first Isle of Wight-born winner of the competition since 1939.

Harry Ellis was on duty representing Europe’s college students against their American counterparts in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Atlanta Athletic Club.

However, the Meon Valley player wasn’t at his best as his side were thrashed.

Ellis started well as he and Cornwall’s Harry Hall picked up Europe’s solitary win in the first round of matches.

They beat Nick Hardy and Norman Xiong on the last hole having been three up after 11.

Ellis and Hall were unable to win in their second game and lost 3&2 to Doug Ghim and Maverick McNealy.

Worse followed for the former English amateur champion.

Ellis was swept aside by Jimmy Stanger, despite being two up after five.

And the Florida State University student finally lost against Hardy.

Although he went one up through four, three bogeys in four holes from the 11th handed Hardy the advantage.

The American kept his lead and inflicted further damage on Ellis to give him his third loss of the competition from four matches.

