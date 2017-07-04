Raymond wins on PGA EuroPro Tour

Neil Raymond won the PGA EuroPro Tour’s GRENKE Championship at Cumberwell Park at the weekend.

The former Walker Cup ace birdied the second play-off hole to fend off John Henry in the HotelPlanner.com-sponsored event.

Corhampton Golf Club member Raymond – who shot rounds of 65, 65, 66 – birdied the final two holes in regulation to sign for a five-under-par final round and join Henry (Clydebank and District) in a play-off.

Both birdied the first additional hole, the 18th, which both had also scored three on in regulation – Henry had done the same in all three tournament rounds.

They returned to the 18th tee for the second additional hole and this time Raymond put his approach to within a few feet of the flag, while Henry was some 20 feet out.

The Scot saw his first putt race past the hole, and though he made par coming back, Raymond took advantage as he sunk his birdie putt for a £10,000 victory which sees him leap to third on the Race To Amendoeira.

‘It has been a long time coming as a pro,’ said Raymond, who also took home a brand new Motocaddy S3 PRO electric trolley with lithium battery, Bushnell Pro X2 Range Finder and Bolle sunglasses.

‘I enjoyed some great years as an amateur and finding my feet as a pro didn’t go how I liked, but now I am delighted.

‘I made two bogeys early on but my attitude was good, my processes stayed exactly how they were all week so I was happy to find my feet after a pretty nervy first few holes.

‘In the play-off I stayed calm and the putting work I have been doing is starting to show in tournaments.

‘Two birdies in the play-off is what you do the work for.

‘My swing held up under pressure and I was able to hole the putts.’

Highlights of the GRENKE Championship will air on Sky Sports on Tuesday, July 11.