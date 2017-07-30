Waterlooville duo power to national title

Rob Dennett battled the elements with professional John Hay to win the PGA Super-60s Championship at Woolaton Park last week.

The Waterlooville duo shrugged off grey skies, high winds and torrential rain to clinch the two-day tournament by an impressive five shots.

Not even a suspension of play for around four hours could throw the pair off their stride as they topped an 80-strong field with rounds of 62 and 63 for 17-under-par.

‘It was a tough couple of days,’ said Hay, who also entered the PGA Seniors Championship for the first time back in May.

‘You have to keep focused on what you’re doing and once you get out there you’re away.

‘We got a few heavy showers and it was a bit windy but when everything is going well you just get on with it.

‘We both had a good two days, so it’s nice to win a top PGA event.’

The PGA Super-60s is an event Scotsman Hay had been eyeing up for some time.

It was a tournament he wanted to play in because he feels it keeps older players motivated.

‘There were some really good players there, so it’s a nice competition to win,’ he added.

‘When you get to our age there’s no point in playing against the young lads – they play a different game now.

‘We had a really good two days and we’ve exceeded our expectations.

‘We didn’t think we’d win it by any means, it was just a chance for us to get away for a couple of days and enjoy the competition. We weren’t expecting this.’

The long delay on Wednesday had a big impact on runners-up Richard Green and amateur Joe Kirwan, who finished on a total of 130.

‘The first day was a nightmare,’ said Green.

‘We weren’t’ staying here. The delay pushed our tee time back to 5.30pm. We were off the course at 9.15pm with four holes left to play.

‘With a two-hour drive home, I got into bed at 12.15am and then I was up at 4am to be here at 7.40am. I was knackered!

‘We did okay on the front nine but the conditions changed on the back nine and we soon realised by the 13th hole we were playing for second place.

‘We were flat at the end – tired and flat. We were third last year, second this year so next year you never know!’

Meanwhile, Didsbury Golf Club duo Peter Barber and amateur Paul Dalby had high hopes heading into the final day.

Their opening round of seven-under-par placed them second overnight behind the eventual winners.

But despite posting 68 on day two, it wasn’t enough to claim the top prize.

Elsewhere, Paul Horridge and amateur James Morris finished the opening round on 75 but followed up with a dramatic improvement by shooting a 66 to finish on one-under.

Kirby Muxloe Golf Club duo posted the same result and left Nottingham with their heads held high on three-under par.