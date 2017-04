Scott Gregory was denied a debut in the Masters par-3 tournament yesterday at Augusta.

The traditional curtain-raiser to the competition was abandoned because of a tornado warning in Georgia.

Gregory was grouped to play with current green jacket holder Danny Willett and fellow Brit Lee Westwood.

The Corhampton ace makes his debut in the Masters later today.

He tees off at 1.55pm British time, playing alongside former champion Sandy Lyle and American Sean O’Hair.