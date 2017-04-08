Gregory exits Masters in style

Scott Gregory said goodbye to the Masters after a good second day at the office at Augusta.

The Corhampton Golf Club ace shot a three-over par 75 in Georgia on Friday to exit the opening Major of the 2017 season.

But his second round produced some memorable moments – including an eagle at the par-five second as he set about to banish the demons of day one.

His opening effort on Thursday saw the 22-year-old register an 82 – a score that left him 10 over for the tournament.

Yet that was quickly put to one side as Gregory’s scorecard took on a more respectable look as he tackled Augusta head on.

A par four on the first – the scene of his triple bogey the previous day – set the tone.

And the British Amateur champion quickly showed golf fans Stateside of his undoubted qualities on his next hole with an eagle that will surely live long in the memory.

It was a feat only repeated by two others on day two, including Rickie Fowler, taking Gregory to one under for his round.

His only blemish between there and the turn came at the par-three fourth, where his initial tee-shot found the bunker and resulted in a bogey.

And although Amen Corner thew up its challenges, with bogeys at 11 and 12, the England international showed his tenacity in front of the massive crowds lining the fairways as he the recovered from a penalty shot following a wayward drive on 13 to record a par when expectations had gone for the hole.

His five would have pleased those elite pros Gregory has been rubbing shoulders with this week.

As would his closing six holes, which he went through in level par to post a 13-over total for his two rounds.

There was nearly a grandstand finish on the 18th, in front of the famous club house at Augusta.

However, his audacious effort fell just centimeters short after reading the contuors of the green magnificently.

It would have been the dream end to a unforgettable couple of days for the Portsmouth Golf Centre employee.

But with Gregory having eyes on turning pro after this year’s Walker Cup, there’s a good chance he’ll be back to impress the Masters patriots once again.