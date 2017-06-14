Gritty effort by Kendall ensures he remains top

SCOTT KENDALL showed grit and determination to retain his position at the summit of the Mighty Mini Championship class B table.

The Fareham-based driver won one race and was second in the other as Thruxton played host to the event earlier this month.

Kendall started the first race on pole position after clocking a time of 1min 39sec in qualifying and averaging 86mph.

Despite starting top of the grid, Elliot Stafford got off best and demoted Kendall to second.

On lap four, the 38-year-old then took a bend too wide and that was punished as he fell back to fourth.

However, Kendall battled back gamely.

He passed Adrian Tuckley before overtaking Stafford to claim back second.

The Fareham man wasn’t going down without a fight and had momentum behind him.

He stalked new leader Greg Jenkins before pouncing on lap eight to regain the lead which he held before crossing the line as the winner.

In the second race, Kendall found himself further back on the grid.

Sixth was his starting position but he rapidly made headway and soon overtook Joshua Young and Alex Comis.

Kendall then moved up to second after impressively passing Louise Inch, who he caught at the end of lap one.

Another podium was on the cards but he wanted to ensure a second victory in as many races.

Kendall was on the tail of Stafford for the majority and the duo went hammer and tongs before Comis made it a three-way battle.

The championship leader shrugged off the challenge of the latter but he was unable to catch rival Stafford, who claimed the second race by seven seconds.

Kendall remains top in the Mighty Mini Championship class B table.

He next races at Brands Hatch in the Mini Championships on July 8.