Five-star display from super Suki in Liverpool

SUKI gymnasts achieved great success at the British Championships in Liverpool.

Tyesha Kirton and Mackenzie Towse were crowned champions in the National Aerobic Code (NAC) group one pairs’ category.

Katie Holder and Callie Moore won the NAC group two pairs’ competition.

And Caitlin Downing secured the gold medal in the NAC national development category with a fantastic routine on day one of the competition.

Jade Newnham also had an excellent competition to secure the bronze medal in the NAC senior category.

In total the Gosport club gymnasts achieved 14 personal best scores.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter praised the squad and the coaches for their amazing efforts.

She said: ‘The three days in Liverpool were breathtaking and emotional.

‘Experiencing the moments with the gymnasts when they achieve a goal they have set their eyes on for such a long time is priceless.

‘The coaches of Suki are extremely proud of everything we have achieved.

‘Thank you to the coaching team for their continued support, drive, knowledge and passion they pass onto the gymnasts day in, day out.’

The competition was held at the fantastic Liverpool Echo Arena with the amazing atmosphere inspiring the gymnasts in their quest for glory.

The first gymnast in action for Suki was Jasmine Welsh in the NAC national development category.

A sound issue with her music knocked her confidence but she battled on to the end to ensure she got a score, placing her 15th overall.

Team-mate Josie Vassie performed a beautiful routine, finishing fourth overall, missing the bronze medal by just 0.05 of a mark.

Both Freya Meachen and India Maclean were making the debuts at the British Championships and both performed well.

Maclean finished fifth overall in group two with a new personal best and was very close to bronze.

In the afternoon Molly Feltham, making her British Championships debut, performed well in the foundation category.

The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) gymnasts were also in action and Annis Buick did well to achieve a personal best in group one, while in group two Taylor Townley and Sian Bennett also set new best scores.

Bennett was back in action on day two and she stepped her performance up again as she improved from qualifications, finishing eighth overall with a new personal best score.

Hannah Emmett finished 10th in the FIG national development individual category with a new best score of 16.8.

Victoria Barrell competed in the FIG senior category and she achieved a new best of 18.6 to finish fourth.

Since the championships Holder and Newnham have both retired.

However, Suki gymnasts will be benefiting from Holder’s experience and knowledge as she will be coaching at the club every Tuesday.