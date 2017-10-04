Jasmine flourishes to pick up silver as Suki shine bright

Have your say

JASMINE WELSH picked up a silver medal at the British Championships Series in Liverpool.

It was a great event for Gosport-based club Suki as the hard work of their gymnasts was rewarded.

Jasmine’s silver proved a great highlight from the championships.

Over the two days at the Liverpool Echo Arena Suki gymnasts performed 11 routines, showing off their skills and ability.

Bella Santos was Suki’s youngest gymnast in action at the age of eight.

Along with Lucie Emmett and Eleanor Meachen this was her first British Championships.

Her performance was fabulous, her character really came across to the judges which assisted her score and was one of the reasons she gained a new personal best for 2017 of 15.75.

Lucie Emmett and Josie Vassie were competing in the NAC National Development Category.

This was also Lucie’s first time at the NAC Cup so controlling her nerves was important.

Both Lucie and Josie performed well-executed routines. Lucie finished seventh overall and was close to a bronze medal.

Josie Vassie improved her 2017 score by 2.65 from the Cardiff Open to the NAC Cup, achieving a new personal best score for this year.

In NAC group one 34 gymnasts were battling for the top spots.

The Meachen sisters Eleanor and Freya performed beautiful routines and with this being Eleanor’s first NAC Cup Championships she managed her worries well.

Tyesha Kirton performed a beautiful routine and finished eighth overall missing the medal podium by 0.4.

Jasmine Welsh took to the stage to perform her Americano routine.

She earned the silver medal in the NAC group one individual category with a score of 16.35, narrowly missing the gold medal mark by 0.05.

Tyesha and Freya then performed their juicy wiggle routine.

Their timing and skills were spot on, everything was just as planned but unfortunately the chair of judges gave them a big deduction due to one of their transitions which saw them miss out on the gold medal.

In the FIG group one individual category Hannah Emmett and Annis Buick both recorded personal best scores for 2017.

Caitlin Downing picked up ankle injury but she carried on and finished the event with a smile on her face.

Suki coach Natalie Porter said: ‘We would like to congratulate and thank all the gymnasts, our coaches, judges and parents across Suki for supporting everyone.

‘We also want to thank the many volunteers who make our team a success – we simply couldn’t run without you. We are proud of the part we play in driving the development, delivery, promotion and success of our sport in gymnastics.’

Suki Open Club Championships take place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 at Fareham Leisure Centre.