Novice festival is great success at Portsmouth Gymnastics Club

THE biggest novice festival yet at Portsmouth Gymnastics Club proved a spectacular show.

Around 200 gymnasts, from as young as four years old, took part to showcase their skills in front of a large audience.

Lillia competing in the novice festival

The competition is for gymnasts of all any ability to perform a well-practiced floor routine and a vault.

Round one started with the younger gymnasts as they took to the floor to perform routines which showed off their strength, balance rebound and coordination in a cleverly put together routine.

The next round was for six to seven year olds who showed such confidence on the floor and smiled throughout.

The final round saw the seven to 15 year olds who impressed with their difficult rotational vaults and individual extras on the floor.

PGC gave out 14 overall trophies and more than 60 medals for the top three in each age group .

Director of Gymnastics, Samantha Maggs, lauded a great event.

She said: ‘It’s so rewarding and refreshing watching the general gymnasts showcase their gymnastics skills.

‘They commit every week and it was great to see an end product of their hard work.

‘Promoting exercise and sportsmanship is the main aim of these events and all the gymnasts had such fun being in a structured competition.

‘To have 200 gymnasts come together for the event was amazing and I can’t thank head coach Kirsty Tippett enough for making the event such a success. We can’t wait until next year.’