Portsmouth talents show they are top class

PORTSMOUTH gymnasts once again have proved their class by achieving medal success at the recent British National finals.

The hard work put in during the training sessions has really paid off.

Coach Adam Paterson is pleased with the way his Portsmouth Gymnastics Club (PGC) squad are developing.

It is also very encouraging to see the new talent coming through into the ranks.

Overall 2017 has been another superb year for the group.

He said: ‘This year the gymnasts and coaches have worked hard together to produce some outstanding results.

‘Our boys squad is growing in number at the younger end and we look forward to developing these gymnasts over the next year, hopefully with more representing the south in the 2018 finals.’

James Carmichael, 11, followed on from his title win in London in early September.

He took third place all around in the level three competition.

His efforts proved a substantial contribution to his team’s score as they secured the gold medal.

He produced another amazing performance, scoring 64.60 points from a possible 70.00 points across seven apparatus.

He also was the competition’s highest scorer on parallel bars with 9.80.

Now he has been selected to represent PGC at the national reward training squad in December where he will travel to the national centre near Telford to spend a week training with the national coaches.

Joining him at Lilleshall National Sports Centre in December will be team-mate Connor Sullivan, 12.

He too competed exceptionally well to finish sixth all around in level four.

The highlight of his performance was a perfect score of 10.00 on the vault.

Also competing over the weekend in Birmingham for PGC was Isaiah Lewis-Powell, 9, who competed confidently in the level one elite grade competition.

He now ranks 18th in Great Britain which is a superb achievement for him and again highlights the good work in put and the dedication of the coaches, parents and gymnasts at the Alex Way based club.

Joshua Windebank finished ninth in level five, Felix Coomber took 24th place in level five and Faris Akhtar was 51st in level two as they also did Portsmouth proud representing the south.