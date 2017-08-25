Recognition for glorious contribution

Have your say

SAMANTHA MAGGS has been recognised by British Gymnastics for an outstanding contribution to GBR TeamGym.

She is now director of gymnastics at Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre (PGC) after representing Portsmouth School of Gymnastics from 1996, and was part of the first senior British Championships winning team in 1999.

She then went onto achieve six British Senior Championships titles.

An exceptional vaulter and TeamGym member, she progressed to coach FunGym and TeamGym at the club.

She said: ‘I’m very honoured to be given this award by British Gymnastics.

‘I’ll be forever grateful to my coaches Julian and Bev Such for their support, encouragement and dedication to TeamGym.

‘Without them none of it would have been possible. I hope to continue their legacy and look to take Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre to its highest level of potential.’

Claire Oatridge, Head of BH Live’s Operations in Portsmouth, added: ‘We are so proud of Sam and delighted her outstanding achievements have been recognised by British Gymnastics.

‘She is a fantastic ambassador for encouraging and developing local talent.’

Cllr Linda Symes, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Sport praised Samantha.

She said: ‘Sam is a great example of the amazing individuals we have in this city and I hope she continues to take Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre from strength to strength.’

See bhliveactive.org.uk for more information about PGC.