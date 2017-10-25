Suki duo take gold as club competition is great success

Have your say

Tyesha Kirton and Freya Meachen produced a stunning routine to crown the Suki Aerobic Gymnastics annual club competition in spectacular fashion.

The talented national team members won the gold medal in the NAC (national aerobic code) group two pairs and set a new best.

It has been their goal all year to win with their fantastic juicy wiggle routine.

They knew exactly what they wanted and achieved it.

It was a brilliant weekend for the Gosport-based club Suki with their event hosted at Fareham Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 160 routines were listed on the running order, with nine clubs from the United Kingdom competing, including gymnasts from Weston-super-Mare, Plymouth, Basingstoke and London.

Suki gymnasts performed 30 routines over the two days.

In the recreational aerobic code (RAC) pre-foundation individual category Immie Hamid, Keira Buick joined first-timers Aimee Dalgleish and Sophie Emmett.

All the gymnasts performed excellent routines.

Immie, Keira and Aimee then performed as a trio and picked up the silver medal.

Nine Suki gymnasts were in action in the RAC national development individual category.

Abigail Webber made a great debut, while Lacey Travers, Naeesha Santos and Freyia Price all finished with new best scores and Kacey Arkley got the bronze medal.

Freyia Price and Lacey Travers competed as a pair and also got a new best score.

Emma Merchant Locke, Milly Jones, Lily Giles and Madison Griffiths performed their individuals in the RAC group one category all finishing with new bests.

Milly and Emma joined together in the RAC group one pair category, scoring 13.75 and finishing fourth.

Suki’s senior RAC competitor was Amanda Ebbutt who performed a lovely routine, finishing first overall with a new best.

Then the national team members took to the floor.

Lucie Emmett achieved a silver medal.

In the FIG international category Hannah Emmett and Annis Buick shone with new best scores.

Head coach Natalie Porter said: ‘All of the coaches at Suki are extremely proud of everything we have achieved at this event and over the year. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our volunteers who assisted in running this event because without you it wouldn’t have been possible.

‘The next event for the Suki Team is our end of year Gala in December then preparation for 2018.

‘We are always looking for new ways to raise funds to develop our team, if this is something you can assist with, please contact us through our website sukiagc.co.uk’