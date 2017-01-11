Suki stars are making step up after big year

SUKI are looking ahead to a bright future after an amazing year for the club.

All their gymnasts and coaches have shown great dedication to the sport and as a result things are looking good for a brilliant 2017.

Lucie Emmett

Not only do the Gosport club have national champions in a number of competitions but they have also been informed that four of the gymnasts will be moving up a level.

There are three ability levels for aerobic gymnasts can compete in, starting off with the RAC (recreational aerobic code, then NAC (national aerobic code) and with the hardest being FIG (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique), where it is possible to get selected for the Great Britain Squad if you the target scores are achieved.

With this in mind, Eleanor Meachen and Lucie Emmett both competed in RAC for 2016.

But due to their outstanding performances and scores they will be competing in NAC this year.

Lucie will be in the national development age category and Eleanor will be in the group one age category.

Caitlin Downing was crowned with two national champion titles in 2016, meaning she will be competing in the FIG age group one category.

She will be joined by team-mate Molly Feltham, who has also been selected to compete in FIG for 2017 in the national development age group.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter said: ‘This is an excellent achievement and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of our gymnasts who have competed for Suki in 2016.

‘Along with a huge thank you to our coaches who commit an endless amount of time to the club and the gymnasts.’

The club also wish Victoria Barrell all the best for the future.

She finished the year in spectacular fashion and will now be leaving the club before she starts university.

Porter added: ‘We would also like to say farewell and good luck to Victoria Barrell who finished the year as the Senior FIG champion in the Alex Strachan Cup.

‘Victoria is off travelling prior to starting University in September.

‘We wish her all the best in the future.’

If you are interested in supporting the club’s development and want more details, email coordinator@sukiagc.co.uk