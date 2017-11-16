Havant trio have the golden touch

Have your say

ALFIE CUNNINGHAM collected two gold medals and was crowned grand champion as Havant club members hit top form in the four nations tournament.

William Cunningham and Joshua Coombes also won gold medals to make it a famous four successes.

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales were all doing battle with guest countries also taking part, including Norway, Germany and Malta.

It made for a very high level of competition at the K2 Leisure Centre, Crawley.

Havant coach Steve Fife praised his students.

He said: ‘I’m very pleased for Joshua, he has been training at Havant for a few months and recently got his purple belt.

‘To get gold at his first Japan Karate Association tournament is fantastic.

‘William took the kumite crown in style. He was a little unlucky not to reach the kata final but more than made up for it in the free sparring.

‘Alfie was top class, his kata was superb and his kumite was brillant, he had some tough fights.

‘To come back with four gold medals, two champions and a grand champion is outstanding for Havant Karate Dojo.’

Up first for Havant was Joshua Coombes, seven, from Fareham, in the purple belt kata (set forms).

After winning three rounds in good style, he went out to a good opponent from Scotland, just missing the final.

Next was the kumite and with good blocking and strong reverse punching he reached the final. He then beat a good rival from Ireland to win the title.

William Cunningham, 11, 1st dan black belt, was next for Havant.

In the kata section his fine form got him through three rounds but he narrowly missed out on the final.

Then in the kumite section for black belts, age 10 to 12, William was on top form, beating students from Scotland, Norway and Germany.

He got to the final and his great movement and dynamic punches and kicks saw him take the crown.

Alfie Cunningham, 18, 2nd dan black, belt was up next in the kata section. His flawless display saw him progress and he performed jion, a high level kata, to reach the final.

He then did gankaku, a very high level black belt kata, full of dynamic and balancing techniques. With a top class display he took the gold medal by 0.7 point difference from second place, which in kata scoring is a massive gap.

Then Alfie was in the kumite section, 16 to 18, for black belts. He had some great fights beating students from Norway, Germany and Malta along the way.

The marathon final went on for more than seven minutes as Alfie took on a good fighter from Scotland.

Alfie scored first with a fast reverse punch to the mid section but his opponent hit back to level.

The fight came to an end when Alfie earned his victory with a dynamic face punch, taking gold and being crowned grand champion for winning both kata and kumite.