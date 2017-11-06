City hit six with excellent comeback to beat Weymouth

Have your say

IT WAS a super show for City of Portsmouth as they hit back from a goal down to beat Weymouth 6-1.

They lacked organisation in the first 15 minutes and were punished as Weymouth took the lead.

As the game settled City found their organisation, orchestrating six goals.

Robbie Boswell, Stu Avery and Danny Brettle all scored twice as City continued their good form.

The men’s second team beat Yateley 1-0.

A Martin King drag flick got the job done for City.

Elliot Ghent was named man of the match.

Peter Wingate and Rowan Corney netted consolation goals as City third team lost 7-2 away at Trojans.

City of Portsmouth Ladies lost 3-2 to Andover.

It was a positive first half with City ruling the pitch and coming in 2-1 ahead, with goals from Jenny Turvey-Warnes and Ellie McMaster.

But the Portsmouth team had a sloppy second half and ended up 3-2 down.

The second team won 1-0 at home to IBM.

City ladies had a lot of possession and chances on goals.

Then it was Michelle Hughes who got the only goal of the match to keep City second in the table.

For the first time in many years City of Portsmouth fielded an under-12 all girls’ side and they took to the pitch against Winchester girls at Furze Lane on Sunday.

The pinks were lively from the start and dominated the possession.

Eventually Winchester got forward and took a 2-0 lead despite City’s good play

In the second half a strong change from Winchester saw them win 5-0.

The City team worked hard and impressed throughout.

City ladies first-team player Ellie McMaster said: ‘Well done to all the girls who played. Some good skills by everyone and great teamwork was shown throughout the match.’