City of Portsmouth hit six to crush Trojans

A SUPERB performance from City of Portsmouth saw them crush Trojans 6-0.
Dan Brettell and Sam Murray both scored twice.
Stu Avery and Rob Boswell also netted.
The men’s second team won 5-3 against Wimborne.
After being 3-0 down they brought it back to an epic 5-3 win.
Elliot Ghent and captain Martin King both scored twice with Jack Reed also netting.
City men’s third team lost 3-2 at home to Woking Old Peculiars.
In the crunch Hampshire League division one match City of Portsmouth Ladies lost 5-0 to Winchester.
It wasn’t a good day as City struggled to get going and Winchester capitalised.
The ladies seconds narrowly lost to Havant fifths 2-1 in Hampshire League division two.
They did show some good play patterns that look promising for the rest of the season.