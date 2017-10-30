City of Portsmouth hit six to crush Trojans

Have your say

A SUPERB performance from City of Portsmouth saw them crush Trojans 6-0.

Dan Brettell and Sam Murray both scored twice.

Stu Avery and Rob Boswell also netted.

The men’s second team won 5-3 against Wimborne.

After being 3-0 down they brought it back to an epic 5-3 win.

Elliot Ghent and captain Martin King both scored twice with Jack Reed also netting.

City men’s third team lost 3-2 at home to Woking Old Peculiars.

In the crunch Hampshire League division one match City of Portsmouth Ladies lost 5-0 to Winchester.

It wasn’t a good day as City struggled to get going and Winchester capitalised.

The ladies seconds narrowly lost to Havant fifths 2-1 in Hampshire League division two.

They did show some good play patterns that look promising for the rest of the season.