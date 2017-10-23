Search

City of Portsmouth seal derby win

Stuart Avery scores for City of Portsmouth against Havant third team on Saturday. Picture: Keith Woodland

fareham's James Evans, right. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A STRONG performance from City of Portsmouth saw them record a 2-0 victory away to Havant’s third team in Hampshire League division one on Saturday.

The success made it three wins in a row for the Portsmouth team.

Pete Hayward and Stuart Avery got the goals and they will hope to continue their winning ways at home against Trojans this Saturday.

City men’s second team lost 5-1 at home to Winchester fourth team in Hampshire League division three.

Captain Martin King got the consolation goal from a drag flick but also with an accompanying green card.

Man of the match was Chris Palmer.

Hampshire League division two table-toppers City of Portsmouth Ladies are back in action on Saturday after a break last weekend.

They host fourth-placed Winchester at Furze Lane.