Fantastic display as Portsmouth beat Trojans

THREE second-half goals ensured City of Portsmouth recorded an excellent 3-0 victory at Trojans second team.

Goals from Daniel Brettel, Stuart Avery and Seb Martin ensured City won the Hampshire League division one clash.

It was an excellent result after a bright first half finished with Portsmouth unable to convert the better of the chances.

Brettell opened the scoring following the restart.

He netted with a calm finish from a tight angle, after great work on the right wing by Richard Clements.

The second goal soon followed when Martin was fouled when shooting, with man-of-the-match Avery flicking home the resulting penalty stroke.

Avery then turned provider when his angled cross was met by a diving Martin to divert the ball past the advancing keeper.

Captain Rob Boswell said: ‘It was a very good team performance, we created lots of chances and with a little more composure we could have had eight or nine.

‘It was a great start to the second half of the season.’

The Portsmouth men’s seconds lost 10-3 to Trojans thirds in division three.

Will Brown, Jim Clarke and captain Alan Ball scored for City of Portsmouth.

The thirds lost 2-0 at Basingstoke fourth team in division six.

In division 10, City of Portsmouth fourth team beat Aldershot & Farnham fourths 4-1.

Captain Paul Barnes said ‘I was pleased with the performance from every player.

‘It’s a big turnaround against a team who battered us 6-0 in our first game of the season when a lot of our junior players in this side were playing their first senior match.’

City of Portsmouth Ladies drew 1-1 away at Basingstoke in Hampshire Women’s League division two.

Basingstoke took the lead from a penalty corner but City quickly replied with some great passing setting up Becky Clay to net.

The game finished 1-1 but as it was also playing for the first round of the trophy it went to penalty flicks.

Harriet Read made some cracking saves but it was Basingstoke who progressed.

Man of the match was jointly awarded to Read and Clare Boston.

Captain Katie Spooner is in positive mood despite the defeat.

She said: ‘This game had lots of positives to take forward, and now we have 10 games left to smash up and focus on promotion.’

