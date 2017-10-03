Cornish hits double as Fareham beat Isca

Have your say

FAREHAM opened their account for the season with a deserved 3-2 victory against Isca at Henry Cort on Sunday.

Ben Barnes’ side dominated for long periods of the game, with Martin Gough and a brace from Luke Cornish sealing the win.

Boss Barnes called it a success they earned with some good play and he felt the margin could have been greater.

He said: ‘We’re very pleased to have got three points – it was nothing more than the team deserved.

‘The final score did not reflect the balance of the game, and we had enough chances to win by more.’

Cornish scored inside the first five minutes with a deflection, before Gough pounced to slot in from close range 10 minutes later.

Isca got one back through Jason Coventry.

However, Fareham started the second half well and Cornish was on hand to make it 3-1 after Alex Boxall’s searching run down the left.

Isca did capitalise on their late pressure when ex-Fareham player Simon Tremlett scored to bring it back to 3-2.

Fareham men’s second team lost 4-3 away at Wimborne Wayfarers in their first league match of the season.

Despite two goals from Greg Cox and one from George Davey, the young Fareham team were defeated.

Fareham Ladies conceded a late goal to lose 1-0 at Southampton.

Coach Steve Lemon felt his team were unfortunate not to get a point.

He said: ‘On the balance of play, I think we merited a draw.

‘It was close throughout, but we need to make sure we take our chances and keep our concentration right until the final whistle.’

Fareham Ladies seconds beat Portsmouth & Southsea 3-1.

Nic Denham, Nicola Etherington and Louisa Palmer got the goals.

Meanwhile, in their opening Mercian Premier League fixture, Fareham under-14s lost 4-2 to national finalists Surbiton.

Sam Ratcliffe scored twice for Fareham.

– Tom Seebold