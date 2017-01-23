Draw repeat as Fareham stand up to Guildford test

AFTER 140 minutes of hockey this season Fareham Ladies and Guilford still remain inseparable.

The two teams fought out another 0-0 draw at Broadwater School on Saturday in South Clubs’ Women’s League division three B.

Guildford had the better of the early stages as their aggressive press put Fareham under pressure.

However, they were unable to penetrate the resolute Fareham defence despite a number of penalty corners.

The roles were reversed in the second half with Fareham the far more dominate side.

Vicky Field and Rebecca Reavell both went close to breaking the deadlock.

But the Guildford defence held fast and the game finished level with the sides.

Fareham coach Steve Lemon praised his team for the way they bounced back after a poor home defeat in their previous outing.

He felt the key to the Guildford match was the hard-fought contest in the middle of the park.

Neither side were prepared to lose that battle.

Lemon said: ‘Just like our first game against them it was a really good midfield battle with both teams unable to create any real clear-cut chances.

‘After a disappointing defeat at home last week it was important to play well against a top four side so I am really pleased with our performance.’

Next up for Fareham Ladies is a home match against Trojans on Saturday (11.30am).